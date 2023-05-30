Toyo Tire Converts CO2 into Key Tire Component

Toyo Tire announced the development of catalysts that convert carbon dioxide into butadiene in high yield in collaboration with the University of Toyama. The company said it and the university successfully synthesized butadiene rubber, a key raw materials for tires, using CO2.

The composition ratios of raw materials used for automobile tires varies by category, and petroleum-derived synthetic rubbers including butadiene units (styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and butadiene rubber (BR)) account for approximately 30% of raw material overall. This being the case, the tire industry has been activating the research of synthesis of butadiene rubber derived from naturally alternative materials (resources) other than petroleum for practical application.

Toyo Tire said it is constantly exploring ways to establish a circular process of its products in society by using naturally-derived and other sustainable materials as possible for rubber and other component materials. the company recently announced its target of increasing the ratio of sustainable materials to 40% by 2030.