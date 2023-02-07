Toyo Tire Releases Celsius II All-Weather Touring Tire

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has introduced the Toyo Celsius II all-weather touring tire. From summer to winter, this tire provides driving comfort, wet weather grip and traction in light snow, Toyo says. The Celsius II carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, signifying it’s qualified for severe snow conditions. The tire will replace the existing Celsius and Celsius CUV tire models.

The company says the Celsius II provides better ice and snow traction than an all-season tire for year-round use. It also comes with a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty and a 45-day/500-mile trial offer, Toyo said.

The Celsius II tread pattern uses two designs, differentiated on the outside and inside of the tire. The outer tread carries all-season attributes for wet and dry performance, maintaining traction from the balance of sipe density and interlocking multi-wave sipes, Toyo said. The inside tread utilizes more winter-focused characteristics for ice and snow traction with high sipe density and zigzag-shaped tread blocks. A specialized silica compound provides high grip for improved wet braking and handling while maintaining flexibility in cold climates. Additional features include snow claws that dig into the snow to improve traction and a slush groove to evacuate slush and snow.

This tire for passenger cars and CUVs with 76 Euro-metric sizes, 15- to 22-inch rim diameters, and S, T, H, V and W speed ratings. The line-up includes sizes for sedans and CUVs from makes including Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota. The most popular sizes will be available in February with additional sizes/fitments to follow in subsequent months, Toyo said.