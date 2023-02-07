 Toyo Tire Releases Celsius II All-Weather Touring Tire

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Tires

Toyo Tire Releases Celsius II All-Weather Touring Tire

The tire will replace the existing Celsius and Celsius CUV tire models.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. has introduced the Toyo Celsius II all-weather touring tire. From summer to winter, this tire provides driving comfort, wet weather grip and traction in light snow, Toyo says. The Celsius II carries the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol, signifying it’s qualified for severe snow conditions. The tire will replace the existing Celsius and Celsius CUV tire models.

Related Articles

The company says the Celsius II provides better ice and snow traction than an all-season tire for year-round use. It also comes with a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty and a 45-day/500-mile trial offer, Toyo said.

The Celsius II tread pattern uses two designs, differentiated on the outside and inside of the tire. The outer tread carries all-season attributes for wet and dry performance, maintaining traction from the balance of sipe density and interlocking multi-wave sipes, Toyo said. The inside tread utilizes more winter-focused characteristics for ice and snow traction with high sipe density and zigzag-shaped tread blocks. A specialized silica compound provides high grip for improved wet braking and handling while maintaining flexibility in cold climates. Additional features include snow claws that dig into the snow to improve traction and a slush groove to evacuate slush and snow.

This tire for passenger cars and CUVs with 76 Euro-metric sizes, 15- to 22-inch rim diameters, and S, T, H, V and W speed ratings. The line-up includes sizes for sedans and CUVs from makes including Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota. The most popular sizes will be available in February with additional sizes/fitments to follow in subsequent months, Toyo said.

You May Also Like

BKT-E-READY-EV-Tires
new-possibiblites-same-dependable-trucks
Tires

Goodyear Unveils 90% Sustainable Tire

Goodyear’s 90% sustainable tire is includes 17 featured ingredients across 12 components.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Goodyear_90_Percent_Sustainable_Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company unveiled a demonstration tire comprised of 90% sustainable materials. This demonstration tire has passed all applicable regulatory testing as well as Goodyear's internal testing, the company said.

This demonstration tire, which means Goodyear has proven its ability to produce a consumer tire with a high-level of sustainable-material content, also tested to have lower rolling resistance when compared to the reference tire, made with traditional materials. Lower rolling resistance means this demonstration tire has the potential to offer better fuel savings and carbon footprint reduction, Goodyear said.

Read Full Article

More Tires Posts
Goodyear Introduces New Highway Tire

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new addition to its Wrangler highway tire (HT) portfolio, the Goodyear Wrangler Steadfast HT. Goodyear said the Wrangler Steadfast HT is an all-season tire with strong wet performance, enhanced ride comfort, and Kevlar. Related Articles – Training and Technology Will Lead the Way in OTR Tires –

By Christian Hinton
Training and Technology Will Lead the Way in OTR Tires

When we look at how OTR tires keep up with innovations in equipment, it’s all about maximizing productivity.

By Bruce Besancon
Yokohama-construction-tires-OTR
Maxam Tire Completes Core Size Range for Agrixtra H Series

Maxam Tire completed the core size range for four-wheel drive self-propelled nutrient applicators. The company says these sizes to the Agrixtra H will further allow farmers’ and growers’ access to its product line. Related Articles – Winter Tire Market Flat, But EV-Specific Products Bring Opportunity – Hankook Tire Launches iON Evo EV Tires in the

By Samuel Grom
Maxam_Tire-Agrixtra-H-more-sizes
Yokohama OHT Releases New Size for Alliance Agri Star II

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America (YOHTA) has released the new 800/70R38 size of its popular Alliance Agri Star II farm radial tire. The new, larger size features a 173D high-load rating and is rated for speeds of up to 40 mph. Related Articles – Yokohama Releases New BluEarth-Van All-Season Tire – New Sizes Added to Atturo’s

By Christian Hinton
Alliance-agri Star II

Other Posts

The All-Weather Tire Trend is Here to Stay

Performance in tough weather conditions keeps the all-weather segment popular.

By Christian Hinton
Kenda Updates UHP Tires to Win Racing Podiums [Audio]

Kenda is out to demonstrate its ‘Podium to Pavement’ credo in performance racing.

By Madeleine Winer
Whats Treading Kenda Ryan lewis
Toyo Tires Celebrates Opening of Serbia Factory

Toyo Tire Corp. announced the official opening of its new passenger vehicle tire factory in the Municipality of Indjija, the Republic of Serbia. Production had partially started in July 2022 as the factory became operational with all equipment being installed, Toyo said. President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia and a long list of

By Madeleine Winer
Toyo Tire Serbia Factory
Matching Your Customers with the Best Touring Tire

Picture this: You’ve prepared your list of symptoms and questions to ask the doc, but when the time comes to see them, they don’t seem to want to get to the bottom of your issues. Instead, they send you home with a prescription you’ve never heard of before. Related Articles – Detecting Wheel Bearing Noise

By Christian Hinton