Top Trends in Today’s OE Wheels [Audio]

Let’s face it: Wheels are the outlandish sibling of the round, black tire. They come in different finishes, various pieces and types of colors. Tires and wheels are commodity items, but when your customer wants to customize the look of their vehicle, wheels are a great place to start, and offering the expertise of what’s hot in the market can be good for your business.

In a crowded wheel and tire market, it’s often hard to keep up with the latest trends, so let this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, help you out. Jimmy Blackburn, president of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, stops by our studio to explain what he sees are some of the hottest wheel trends in the market and how his business is faring with supply constraints and changing consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic.

Listen to this episode here or subscribe to What’s Treading with Tire Review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. You can watch the video version of this podcast here or on YouTube.