Connect with us

What's Treading

Top Trends in Today’s OE Wheels [Audio]

Madeleine Winer

on

Whats-Treading-Jimmy Blackburn-Blackburn-OEM-Wheel Solutions

Let’s face it: Wheels are the outlandish sibling of the round, black tire. They come in different finishes, various pieces and types of colors. Tires and wheels are commodity items, but when your customer wants to customize the look of their vehicle, wheels are a great place to start, and offering the expertise of what’s hot in the market can be good for your business.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In a crowded wheel and tire market, it’s often hard to keep up with the latest trends, so let this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX 2022, help you out. Jimmy Blackburn, president of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, stops by our studio to explain what he sees are some of the hottest wheel trends in the market and how his business is faring with supply constraints and changing consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic.

Listen to this episode here or subscribe to What’s Treading with Tire Review on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Google Podcasts. You can watch the video version of this podcast here or on YouTube.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Vredestein’s Growth & 2022 Plans [Audio]

Podcasts: Breaking the Buying Trance with Steve Ferrante [Audio]

Podcasts: Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue [Audio]

Podcasts: Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022 [Audio]

Advertisement

on

Top Trends in Today's OE Wheels [Audio]

on

Sun Auto: Doubling in Size in 2021, What's Next for 2022

on

How Compact Construction Equipment Affects OTR Tire Trends

on

Hunter: Using IoT to Track Tire Service Metrics
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Whats-Treading Sun Auto Tire Service Tony Puckett Whats-Treading Sun Auto Tire Service Tony Puckett

What's Treading

Sun Auto: Doubling in Size in 2021, What’s Next for 2022
Connect
Tire Review Magazine