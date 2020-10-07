Top Shop Tips: Lifts

Your lift is critical to the operation and profitability of your business. If it stops working correctly, it’s costing you money.

Let’s take a look at how to troubleshoot some common issues and get your lift back to work. Remember to check your owner’s manual for details about your specific lift.

Lift Won’t Raise

If the lift won’t lift … that’s really going to be a problem! Here are some possible causes and solutions.

Possible Causes

Air in oil: To resolve this issue, check for proper oil level; bleed the cylinders; check if the oil seal is damaged or cocked, and, if so, replace it; and check if the inlet screen is clogged so that you can clean or replace it.

Lowering valve leaks: Flush release the valve to remove possible contamination and replace dirty oil per the owner’s manual. If the handle does not move freely, replace the bracket or handle assembly.

Damaged pump: Replace with a new OEM pump.

Pump won’t prime: Check for proper oil level or flush release the valve to remove possible contamination. You can also check if the oil seal is damaged or cocked and replace it, if necessary. In addition, check the pump mounting bolts to be sure they’re correct per the owner’s manual. Check if the inlet screen is clogged, and clean or replace it. Replace it with a new OEM pump, if needed.