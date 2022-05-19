What are Today’s Wheel Trends?

The wheel assembly is one of those things that can help vehicles truly stand out. Wheels, in particular, offer your customers a wide variety of options to customize their ride. Let’s dive into some of those trends that are hot in the wheel market today in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

In your tire business, you know that tire and wheel trends change as vehicle trends change. And right now, vehicle OEMs are focused on increasing fuel economy and making everything lighter. And that directly translates to the wheel assembly.

That’s why more alloy metals are being used to produce today’s wheels. They provide superior strength and dramatic weight reductions over other metals such as steel and are an ideal material from which to create a high-performance wheel.

It will also come as no surprise that as tires and wheels get lighter, higher rim diameter wheels are coming to OE on vehicles not only for aesthetics but also to save on weight. In talking about aesthetics, wheels today are a lot more sporty across the board. Oftentimes, you’ll see that wheels help to define the aesthetic of the vehicle. are used to highlight brake calipers.