Titan to Keep U.S. Plants Operating Despite Coronavirus

Titan International, Inc. is keeping its U.S. manufacturing facilities operating as normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to practicing social distancing and preventative measures, Titan says it is taking additional precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local governments.

On March 19, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued guidelines on workers who should keep normal schedules because they are in a “critical infrastructure industry” affecting public health and safety, the economy and national security.

That includes “employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary to agricultural production and distribution,” according to the guidance.

The Titan facilities maintaining normal operations are in Des Moines, Iowa; Freeport and Quincy, Illinois; Bryan, Ohio; Jefferson, Georgia; and Union City, Tennessee.

