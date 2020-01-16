Titan Expands Tire Dealer Training Program

Titan International, Inc. ‘s third year of its exclusive sales training program for tire dealers will take on a new conference-style format. Titan says this will allow Titan University Summit (Titan U) attendees to build their own customized learning experience through a combination of hands-on training and classroom sessions on both tires and wheels.

The company is also bringing the program to the home of its global headquarters in Quincy, Ill. Hundreds of students are expected between two sessions taking place Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, at the Oakley Lindsay Convention Center.

Titan says sessions will include categories such as:

Priority product features and benefits;

Selling strategies and competitive product positioning;

Application-specific sessions for ag, construction, forestry and OTR;

Titan and industry keynote speakers;

Tracks designed for entry-level through advanced students;

Other topics beneficial to daily operations.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the company’s wheel production plant. Graduates of the program will earn a Certified Dealer Salesperson Spiff.

Titan U is open exclusively to Titan dealers and Titan Strong Seller Associate dealers. Those interested should contact their Titan territory sales manager to register.