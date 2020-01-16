Connect with us

Titan Expands Tire Dealer Training Program

Titan International, Inc.‘s third year of its exclusive sales training program for tire dealers will take on a new conference-style format. Titan says this will allow Titan University Summit (Titan U) attendees to build their own customized learning experience through a combination of hands-on training and classroom sessions on both tires and wheels.

Titan-University-Dealer-Training

The company is also bringing the program to the home of its global headquarters in Quincy, Ill. Hundreds of students are expected between two sessions taking place Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6, at the Oakley Lindsay Convention Center.

Titan says sessions will include categories such as:

  • Priority product features and benefits;
  • Selling strategies and competitive product positioning;
  • Application-specific sessions for ag, construction, forestry and OTR;
  • Titan and industry keynote speakers;
  • Tracks designed for entry-level through advanced students;
  • Other topics beneficial to daily operations.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the company’s wheel production plant. Graduates of the program will earn a Certified Dealer Salesperson Spiff.

Titan U is open exclusively to Titan dealers and Titan Strong Seller Associate dealers. Those interested should contact their Titan territory sales manager to register.

