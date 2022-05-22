Titan Sponsors Outlaw Young Guns Program  

Titan International, Inc. announced its three-year title sponsorship of the new Outlaw Young Guns program from the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association. Titan will be creating a series of competitions, within its regular pulling schedule for drivers 16 to 25 years old across the Western Midwest and Central corn belt states this summer.
Kelsie Davidson from Osceola, Nebraska, and Tyler Paddock from Mound City, Kansas, are the two Young Guns program co-chairs for the 2022 season. They will help organize and lead the program serving two-year terms, in addition to serving as delegates on the Outlaw General Board of Directors, says the company. Outlaw Young Guns drivers must hold a General Outlaw membership and sign the Outlaw Young Gunscode of conduct.