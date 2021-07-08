Connect with us
Titan Introduces New Hybrid Wheel Loader Tire

The HK 458 is initially available in two sizes, 20.5-25 and 23.5-25.
Tire Review Staff

Titan International, Inc. has introduced the new Titan HK 458, a crossover wheel loader tire suited for the most extreme loader applications that require aggressive traction and self-cleaning. The E-4/L-4 dual-rated bias tire combines the tread design of a forestry tire, a wheel loader tire and an ATV tire all in one — making it suited for both muddy, challenging construction sites and agriculture applications, according to the company.

Titan says the open forestry tread pattern molded with its premium forestry compound decreases wear rates and is complemented with multiple layers of high-elongation steel belts underneath it providing puncture resistance.

Sizes and availability

The HK 458 is initially available in two sizes, 20.5-25 and 23.5-25. This rugged hybrid tire is suited to fit a range of mid-sized wheel loaders from every OEM.

To support product availability, Titan says it is using its latest automated building technology to stay ahead of demand while keeping quality at the forefront.

