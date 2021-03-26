Titan Introduces AgraEdge Tire Line

Click Here to Read More

These tires initially are available in 17 popular front and rear row crop MFWD tractor sizes, with a range of additional sizes being introduced throughout 2021 for 4WD tractors, combines and grain carts, Titan says.

Titan adds the AgraEdge is a radial R-1W with a modern design and features improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state-of-the-art construction techniques and modern lug angle for optimal self-cleaning and traction. In addition, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability, Titan says, adding the tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction.

The initial 17 sizes available now range from 380/85R28 up to 520/85R42 to match the most common MFWD tractor front and rear configurations. Titan plans to expand the AgraEDGE line to a total of 44 tires with additional row crop through flotation sizes in a phased approach throughout 2021.

The AgraEDGE is covered by Titan’s recently expanded radial warranty, which includes: