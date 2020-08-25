Connect with us
Titan_Hi-Dration_Lug

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Titan Launches Hi-Dration Lug Irrigation Tire

The new Hi-Dration Lug will be available on nearly all T&L irrigation pivot and linear irrigation systems.
Tire Review Staff

Titan International, Inc. (Titan) has released the new Titan Hi-Dration Lug irrigation tire, which the company says is the first radial non-directional irrigation tire on the market.

In addition to being available from Titan and Goodyear Farm Tire dealers, the new Hi-Dration Lug will be available on nearly all T&L irrigation pivot and linear irrigation systems.

T&L Irrigation is the first OEM to offer the Hi-Dration Lug, having worked closely with Titan during field testing and development to ensure the new tire solution met the needs of their equipment and their customers, Titan says.

The Hi-Dration Lug tire features a radial construction that allows for carrying the weight at lower air pressures, thereby increasing flotation and reducing field rutting, the company says. Its 0-degree bar with supported lug center creates superior durability and longevity. Additional features include non-directional pattern design and self-cleaning ability. Available sizes include 290/85R38 and 380/85R24.

All radial agriculture Titan Tires — including the Hi-Dration Lug — now come with increased warranty coverage, which includes eight-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear; two-year, no-cost replacement; new one-year field hazard protection plan; and two-year stubble damage protection plan.

