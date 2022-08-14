Titan to Host FFA Tire Auction and Events at Farm Progress 2022

Titan International has listed several events it has planned for the Farm Progress Show from August 30 through September 1 in Boone, Iowa. Titan also says it plans to introduce its newest tire technology for sprayer applications at Farm Progress.

Titan is bringing back the FFA tire auction with a special guest auctioneer: Youtuber Cole the Cornstar. The FFA tire auction allows attendees to purchase new Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Iowa FFA. Over the last 20 years, Titan has auctioned off over $1 million worth of tires, with proceeds going to FFA chapters across the country, the company says.

Cole the Cornstar will be making a return visit to the Titan booth along with DC and Cooper for meet-and-greet sessions with fans from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. all three days of the show. Cole and Titan previously partnered on a three-part video series to upgrade his Case 340 Magnum tractor with Titan Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) Super Singles.