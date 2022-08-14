Connect with us

News

Titan to Host FFA Tire Auction and Events at Farm Progress 2022

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Titan International has listed several events it has planned for the Farm Progress Show from August 30 through September 1 in Boone, Iowa. Titan also says it plans to introduce its newest tire technology for sprayer applications at Farm Progress.

Advertisement

Titan is bringing back the FFA tire auction with a special guest auctioneer: Youtuber Cole the Cornstar. The FFA tire auction allows attendees to purchase new Titan and Goodyear Farm Tires with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Iowa FFA. Over the last 20 years, Titan has auctioned off over $1 million worth of tires, with proceeds going to FFA chapters across the country, the company says.

Cole the Cornstar will be making a return visit to the Titan booth along with DC and Cooper for meet-and-greet sessions with fans from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. all three days of the show. Cole and Titan previously partnered on a three-part video series to upgrade his Case 340 Magnum tractor with Titan Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) Super Singles.

Advertisement

The Welker Farms family, another YouTube influencer and Titan brand ambassador will be bringing their Big Bud tractor fresh from the fields of Shelby, Montana to the Titan booth all three days of the show.

The company also says attendees can see the reigning world’s largest farm tire for the fifth year in a row, the Goodyear Optitrac LSW1400/30R46, at the Titan booth. The company says this LSW allows equipment operators to unlock greater productivity. The tire features a larger rim diameter and a smaller sidewall than a standard tire.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: New Hankook Gauge Data: 77% of Americans Will Road Trip This Year

News: 2022 Conti GOLD Meeting: New Partnerships, New Taglines & Dealer Tools

News: Bridgestone, Microsoft Work Together for Tire Analytics Integration

News: Bolder Industries and Liberty Tire Formalize Partnership

Advertisement

on

Titan to Host FFA Tire Auction and Events at Farm Progress 2022

on

RNR Tire Express Announces Back to School Giveaway

on

Nucap Appoints New VP of Business Development

on

Continental Showcasing New Technology at Automechanika
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Service: Launch Tech Releases The X-431 ADAS Pro Plus

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Arnott Inc.

Arnott Inc.
Contact: Doug TaylorPhone: 321-868-3016Fax: 321-868-3703
100 Sea Ray Dr., Merritt Island FL 32953
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

hand shake hand shake

News

Melvin’s Tire Pros Partners with Mavis
Belle Tire anniversary Chicago expansion Don Barnes Belle Tire anniversary Chicago expansion Don Barnes

News

Belle Tire’s Don Barnes III Reflects on 100th Anniversary, Expansion into Chicago￼

News

Right to Repair Ruling Delayed Again. Here’s How You Can Take Action
Debra Hamlin TIA secretary Debra Hamlin TIA secretary

People

Bridgestone’s Debra Hamlin Elected TIA Secretary
Connect
Tire Review Magazine