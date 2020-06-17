Connect with us
Titan_CM_100-150

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Titan Expands Two OTR Tire Lines

This higher ply rating in the CM100 and CM150 allows for carrying heavier loads, and doing so with greater durability and a longer life, Titan says.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Titan International, Inc. (Titan) has introduced higher ply ratings for two of its existing OTR product lines — the Titan CM100 and the Titan CM150.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This higher ply rating allows for carrying heavier loads, and doing so with greater durability and a longer life, Titan says. The CM100 and CM150 were engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and highest weight load requirements, the company says.

The CM100 comes in the 37.5-39 size, but in two options: an E-3 with 52-ply rating and the new dual rated E-3/L-3 with a 60-ply rating. Its rock service tread, solid center line, new tread compound and Cut-Resistant Breaker (CRB) construction provide excellent wear and heat-resistance, the company says. The CM100 is ideal for steel slab haulers, steel pot haulers, scrapers and log stackers.

The CM150 comes in three sizes 18.00-33, 33.25-35 and 37.25-35. The newest addition is the 33.25-35, which is now offered as a dual-rated E-4/L-4 with a ply rating of 56. Its deep, non-directional tread, solid centerline and CRB give it superior strength and long life, while its dual rating makes it ideal for steel pot haulers and log stackers, the company says. Its weight load capacity also makes it well-suited to gantry cranes.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Maxam Tire Expands Port Series

Different Ag Equipment Requires Nuanced Tire Inflation: Part I

CEAT Releases Torquemax Ag Radial Tractor Tire

Yokohama Tire Launches New RR42 Radial Tire

Advertisement

on

Titan Expands Two OTR Tire Lines

on

Alliance Tire Releases Agriflex+ 881 VF Radial Tire

on

Different Ag Equipment Requires Nuanced Tire Inflation: Pt. II

on

BKT Launches New Liftmax LM 63
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Timken Co.

The Timken Co.
Contact: Barry HarrisPhone: 866-984-6536Fax: 330-458-6006
1835 Dueber Ave. S.W., Canton OH 44706
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect