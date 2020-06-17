Titan Expands Two OTR Tire Lines

Titan International, Inc. (Titan) has introduced higher ply ratings for two of its existing OTR product lines — the Titan CM100 and the Titan CM150.

This higher ply rating allows for carrying heavier loads, and doing so with greater durability and a longer life, Titan says. The CM100 and CM150 were engineered to withstand the toughest conditions and highest weight load requirements, the company says.

The CM100 comes in the 37.5-39 size, but in two options: an E-3 with 52-ply rating and the new dual rated E-3/L-3 with a 60-ply rating. Its rock service tread, solid center line, new tread compound and Cut-Resistant Breaker (CRB) construction provide excellent wear and heat-resistance, the company says. The CM100 is ideal for steel slab haulers, steel pot haulers, scrapers and log stackers.

The CM150 comes in three sizes 18.00-33, 33.25-35 and 37.25-35. The newest addition is the 33.25-35, which is now offered as a dual-rated E-4/L-4 with a ply rating of 56. Its deep, non-directional tread, solid centerline and CRB give it superior strength and long life, while its dual rating makes it ideal for steel pot haulers and log stackers, the company says. Its weight load capacity also makes it well-suited to gantry cranes.