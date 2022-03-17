Connect with us
Titan Expands AgraEDGE Tire Line

Christian Hinton

Titan announced it is expanding its Titan AgraEDGE tire line — which was launched just last year — with four new flotation sizes of the cutting-edge, cost-competitive tires.

Titan says the expansion gives the AgraEDGE line 18 total sizes (21 tire options), ranging from 380/80R38 up to 800/70R38. Titan plans to continue to expand the line with additional row crop through flotation sizes in the coming months.

According to Titan, the new AgraEDGE sizes, like the initial 14 sizes, feature a modern design and improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state-of-the-art construction techniques and modern lug angle for optimum self-cleaning and traction. Additionally, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability. The tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction. Each tire is “D” Speed Rated to better match the application.

The full AgraEDGE tire line is covered by Titan’s recently announced expanded radial warranty, which includes:

  • 8-year coverage for tire workmanship and material with prorated refund based on years in service and percentage wear.
  • New 1-year field hazard protection plan offers prorated refund for select cases of field hazard damage.
  • Two-year stubble damage protection plan covers all Titan radials.

