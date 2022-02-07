Connect with us
Titan Enters Deal on New Kubota Branded Tires

According to Titan, this tire, branded with Titan and Kubota both displayed on the sidewall, will bring new value to Titan and Kubota customers.
Titan International, Inc. and Kubota Tractor Corporation have entered into an exclusivity agreement on select sizes of Titan’s new Trac Loader II tires. According to Titan, this tire, branded with Titan and Kubota both displayed on the sidewall of the tire, will bring new value to Titan and Kubota customers.

“We were impressed with how the Trac Loader II performed in residential and commercial applications when paired with our compact and utility tractors,” says Chris Box, Kubota director-product marketing, compact and utility Tractors. “This tire is a perfect match for our versatile and durable tractors and will enhance our customers’ productivity whether they’re using them on their property at home or on a farm, ranch or job site.”

