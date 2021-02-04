Connect with us
Titan-Tractor-Restoration

News

Titan Accepting Applications for 2021 Tractor Restoration

National FFA and 4-H student members can register online to qualify for a set of Titan or Goodyear Farm Tire branded antique tractor tires.
Advertisement
David Sickels

on

Titan International, Inc. is now accepting applications for its annual antique tractor restoration program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

National FFA and 4-H student members can register online to qualify for a set of Titan or Goodyear Farm Tire branded antique tractor tires.

Titan says it has awarded thousands of free tires to student-led tractor restoration projects since 1996.

Applications and new guidelines for the 2021 program can be found online at titan-intl.com/antique-tractor-restoration. Qualified projects will be accepted while allocated supplies last. Applications will be reviewed and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: OTAA Adds New Virtual Training Courses for Members

News: TrakMotive Introduces 16 New Driveshaft Assemblies

News: Michelin Adds 30 Sizes to CrossClimate2 Tire Line

News: Continental ATE Brake Fluid Gets New Packaging Design

Advertisement

on

Titan Accepting Applications for 2021 Tractor Restoration

on

GRI Specialty Tire Plant Celebrates Three Years

on

Alligator Adds 8th-Gen. Corvette Coverage to Sens.It TPMS

on

EuroVent Introduces New Fixed Motorized Hose Reel System
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Business Operations: Are You a Leader if No One Follows You?

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

TPMS: Bartec USA Makes Fourth Tool Update of 2020

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Federal-Mogul Motorparts
Contact: Mike ProudPhone: 248-354-7700Fax: 248-354-8950
26555 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield MI 48034
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect