Titan Accepting Applications for 2021 Tractor Restoration

Titan International, Inc. is now accepting applications for its annual antique tractor restoration program.

National FFA and 4-H student members can register online to qualify for a set of Titan or Goodyear Farm Tire branded antique tractor tires.

Titan says it has awarded thousands of free tires to student-led tractor restoration projects since 1996.

Applications and new guidelines for the 2021 program can be found online at titan-intl.com/antique-tractor-restoration. Qualified projects will be accepted while allocated supplies last. Applications will be reviewed and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.