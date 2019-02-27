News/ag tires
February 27, 2019

Titan’s Antique Tractor Restoration Program Opens

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Paid Search Added to Mitchell 1 Marketing Services

Titan's Antique Tractor Restoration Program Opens

Smithers Rapra Expands Testing Lab

BKT Releases New Tire Sizes at SIMA

See MAM Software at U.S. AutoForce 2019 Business Conference

AME International Introduces Programmable Cordless Torque Gun Series

Tire Dealers: See If Your Business is Eligible for this New Tax Deduction

Kumho Tire, Atlanta Hawks Celebrate National Mentoring Month

ATD’s Tire Pros Welcomes 9 New Franchise Locations

Vogue Tyre Announces February Sales Event

Titan has awarded thousands of free tires to student-led tractor restoration projects since 1996.

National FFA and 4-H student members can register online to qualify for a set of Titan or Goodyear® Farm Tire branded antique tractor tires.Titan International, Inc. is now accepting applications for their annual antique tractor restoration program.

The tiremaker has awarded thousands of free tires to student-led tractor restoration projects since 1996. Tyler Schimke of the Paso Robles FFA chapter in California is one of the students to benefit from the program. He restored a 1956 Farmall 300 LP tractor in 2018.

“It was my first tractor and a great ​learning ​experience,” says Schimke. “I could not have completed the project without the help of Titan and many others. I appreciate their support of students interested in agriculture and tractor restorations all over the U.S.”

“We are honored to support the many 4-H and FFA students dedicated to these restoration projects,” says Scott Sloan, ag product manager/global LSW for Titan. “Restoring an antique tractor requires a lot of time and meticulous work. It is rewarding to see their finished projects.”

Applications and new guidelines for the 2019 program can be found online at titan-intl.com/antique-tractor-restoration. Qualified projects will be accepted while allocated supplies last. Applications will be reviewed and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Show Full Article