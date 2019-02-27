Titan’s Antique Tractor Restoration Program Opens

National FFA and 4-H student members can register online to qualify for a set of Titan or Goodyear® Farm Tire branded antique tractor tires.Titan International, Inc. is now accepting applications for their annual antique tractor restoration program.

The tiremaker has awarded thousands of free tires to student-led tractor restoration projects since 1996. Tyler Schimke of the Paso Robles FFA chapter in California is one of the students to benefit from the program. He restored a 1956 Farmall 300 LP tractor in 2018.

“It was my first tractor and a great ​learning ​experience,” says Schimke. “I could not have completed the project without the help of Titan and many others. I appreciate their support of students interested in agriculture and tractor restorations all over the U.S.”

“We are honored to support the many 4-H and FFA students dedicated to these restoration projects,” says Scott Sloan, ag product manager/global LSW for Titan. “Restoring an antique tractor requires a lot of time and meticulous work. It is rewarding to see their finished projects.”

Applications and new guidelines for the 2019 program can be found online at titan-intl.com/antique-tractor-restoration. Qualified projects will be accepted while allocated supplies last. Applications will be reviewed and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.