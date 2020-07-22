Connect with us
Partnership to Provide Fleet Mobile Tire Installation

Through this partnership, Wrench technicians will have access to Tirescanner's nationwide network of mobile tire vans.
Tire Review Staff

Tirescanner has announced a partnership with Wrench, a mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solution, to offer on-demand mobile tire installation to fleet vehicles.

Through this partnership, Wrench technicians will have access to Tirescanner’s nationwide network of mobile tire vans, enabling next-day install scheduling of any brand or tire for most fleet vehicles at the driver’s home, or place convenient to them, the company says.

Wrench allows users to schedule vehicle maintenance and repair service with full-time, ASE-certified mechanics who travel directly to the customer’s destination. Wrench mechanics service cars and trucks of varying makes and models.

