Tirescanner Launches Contactless Concierge Service

Tirescanner has unveiled a new, nationwide “Ship-To-You” solution enabling shoppers to order online and ship products directly to their homes, combined with a deferred concierge appointment-setting service.

The company says the new, contactless delivery service ensures that Tirescanner shoppers receive their tires with minimal human-to-human contact, delivered to their homes.

Tirescanner’s “Ship-to-You” delivery service is available now to customers across all 50 U.S. states.

This latest option adds to Tirescanner’s service portfolio. Customers can now choose between installing in-store, installing by mobile van, and ship-to-you with a complimentary concierge appointment. Tirescanner’s mobile and store options are still open for business, and are also following all appropriate guidelines, the company says.