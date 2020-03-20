Connect with us

News

Tirescanner Launches Contactless Concierge Service

on

Tirescanner has unveiled a new, nationwide “Ship-To-You” solution enabling shoppers to order online and ship products directly to their homes, combined with a deferred concierge appointment-setting service.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the new, contactless delivery service ensures that Tirescanner shoppers receive their tires with minimal human-to-human contact, delivered to their homes.

Tirescanner’s “Ship-to-You” delivery service is available now to customers across all 50 U.S. states.

This latest option adds to Tirescanner’s service portfolio. Customers can now choose between installing in-store, installing by mobile van, and ship-to-you with a complimentary concierge appointment. Tirescanner’s mobile and store options are still open for business, and are also following all appropriate guidelines, the company says.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Tirescanner Launches Contactless Concierge Service

on

TIA Seeking Nominations for Board of Directors

on

TIA: Coronavirus Legislation Sets New Sick Leave Policies

on

Pirelli Creates Slowdown Plan for Rome Plant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

FS Curtis

FS Curtis
Phone: 800-925-5431Fax: 314-381-1439
1905 Kienlen Ave., St. Louis MO 63133
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect