Tires That Broke Free from 18-Wheeler Kill College Student

Tires that broke free from an 18-wheeler driving along Interstate 10 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast killed a 21-year old woman, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The woman, who was a student at New Orleans’ Tulane University, was killed when one of two tires that flew off the 18-wheeler struck her, according to multiple news outlets. Local police said the woman, Margaret Maurer, and two friends were returning to their car after going to the restroom at a rest stop when the tire hit Margaret, their car and an SUV parked next to it.

The 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on I-10 and lost two tires that rolled across the eastbound lanes and into the rest stop on the south side of the interstate. The driver of the truck turned around and stopped near the rest stop after seeing emergency responders at the accident scene, Nola.com reported. The accident remains under investigation.