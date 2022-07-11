In the last 30-some years, automakers and tire manufacturers have emphasized low rolling resistance as a key factor in fuel efficiency. So what is it and what goes into making a tire with good rolling resistance? Those answers and more coming up in this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video.

Rolling resistance can be defined as the amount of energy a tire uses over a defined distance. It is one of five forces – along with gravity, aerodynamics, inertia, and mechanical friction – that must be overcome for a vehicle to move forward. There are a number of factors that affect a tire’s rolling resistance: the design and compound, bead, belt, sidewall, tread and inflation pressure of the tire itself, the load and distribution of the vehicle, the road conditions, and the weather. The most significant factor affecting a tire’s rolling resistance is a process called hysteresis, which happens when a tire flexes as it meets the road surface, leading to an energy loss that inhibits forward momentum. The majority of the energy that is dissipated through hysteresis occurs via a tire’s tread, largely as a result of the compound used.

