Tires Plus Earns JD Power Award

Bridgestone Retail Operations announced that company-owned automotive service provider Tires Plus has been recognized as the best in customer satisfaction for aftermarket tire replacement in the J.D. Power 2022 Aftermarket Service Index Study. It is the first time the retail brand has earned a J.D. Power award.
Tires Plus is part of the Bridgestone Retail Operations network, which owns and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the country and includes retail brands like Firestone Complete Auto Care, according to Bridgestone.