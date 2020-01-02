TireReview.com Has a New Look

TireReview.com has been redesigned in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of its parent company, Babcox Media to better serve readers for years to come.

Click Here to Read More

Founded in 1920, Babcox Media has 18 brands serving all aspects of the automotive aftermarket. The redesign of Tire Review’s website is part of a larger redesign of the company’s brands.

In October, Tire Review introduced the redesign of its print publication, which you can see here, at the 2019 SEMA Show.

Next week, Tire Review will also debut a redesigned daily e-newsletter as Babcox Media continues to roll out the redesign of its brand assets.