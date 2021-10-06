Connect with us

TireHub’s Triplett Wins National Women in Supply Chain Award

TireHub announced that Nancy Triplett, director of product supply at TireHub, was named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Women in Supply Chain Award. This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network. This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and community meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges, the company said.

Nancy has three decades of experience in demand and product forecasting, both globally and domestically. Her career began in a planning manager role at Kimberly-Clark, where she worked for nearly 23 years. Nancy also served as supply chain director at Newell Brands and has been with TireHub since 2019.

Since joining TireHub, Nancy has steadily transformed the way the team completes their work moving from excel sheets and disconnected and reactive information flows to a connected, demand and supply plan leveraging higher level analytical tools and critical thinking, the company said.

