TireHub Celebrates Second Anniversary

In two full years of operations, TireHub says it opened four TLCs in new markets – Columbia, Suffolk, Lakeville and Fort Myers – and, in existing markets, the company relocated eight TLCs in San Diego, Houston, Arlington, Baton Rouge, Austin, Knoxville, Mobile and Las Vegas. This year, TireHub plans to relocate one additional TLC in Sacramento.

TireHub says technology has played a large part in its business. Now, the portal that makes virtual inventory and fast deliveries possible, and TireHub Pass, an integration solution that allows customers to interact with TireHub, are continually enhanced, the company says. In addition, the company has invested in other technology offerings, including Omnitracs Roadnet, a route optimization technology, ToolsGroup, a demand and supply planning technology, and VersaPay, an online payment and invoice system.