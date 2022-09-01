Connect with us
News

TireHub Celebrates Year of Growth and Expansion

Christian Hinton

on

TireHub recently celebrated its fourth anniversary and has extended its footprint in several new and existing markets in the last twelve months. The company expanded into McAllen, TX, and Tucson, AZ and opened a second center in Chicago, IL. It also relocated TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) to existing markets of Kennesaw, GA, Memphis, TN, and Metairie, LA. TireHub plans to open additional TLCs in the next several months, including a new facility in the Washington D.C. market, the company says. TireHub added Cooper tires to its product portfolio, giving customers more tire choices.

TireHub filled four key leadership positions this year—appointing Ted Becker as CEO, Grant Dismore as vice president of operations and Curtis Brison as vice president of sales, marketing and strategic growth. To further demonstrate TireHub’s commitment to customer experience, Nikki Roberson was also internally promoted to vice president of communications, culture and customer experience.

The company says because people are essential to its growth, it continued to reinvest in Hubbers (TireHub employees) in year four, offering career planning, professional development opportunities, employee resource groups and the TireHub Scholarship Program: Road to Education. Additionally, TireHub says it will soon unveil a grant program that provides support for Hubbers in crisis.

