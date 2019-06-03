TireHub Opens Florida Logistics Center

TireHub has opened a new TireHub Logistics Center (TLC) in Ft. Myers, Florida.



This is the first new market expansion for TireHub. The company has also relocated centers in several existing cities to meet product demand in each respective area.

“Being able to expand into a new market within our first year of business is a milestone that we are incredibly proud of,” said Peter Gibbons, CEO of TireHub. “Ft. Myers is a perfect fit. We have customers there that have been previously served through TLCs in neighboring cities, and this expansion allows us to meet their needs with more frequent deliveries and exceptional personalized service. We are tremendously excited to have an official presence in the city.”



TireHub launched in July 2018 and operates 69 logistics centers in the U.S. As with all existing locations, customers in Ft. Myers will have access to the full passenger and light truck tire product lines from the Goodyear and Bridgestone companies, including Bridgestone, Goodyear, Dunlop, Firestone, Fuzion, Kelly and LeMans, as well as Toyo and select Goodyear and Kelly commercial tires.