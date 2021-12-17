TireHub Enters Three New Markets

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, announced it will enter three new markets – McAllen, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Beltsville, Maryland – and expand the capabilities of its TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) in Memphis, Tennessee and Metairie, Louisiana.
The newest Texas TLC will support customers in the Lower Rio Grande Valley and grow TireHub’s presence in the southern Texas market. Tucson will present an exciting opportunity to support customers with faster and additional services at a higher delivery cadence, the company said. The nation’s capital TLC will bolster TireHub’s presence in the northern Virginia and Washington D.C. areas, serving new and existing customers with premium Bridgestone and Goodyear products.
TireHub said its Memphis TLC is moving to a bigger facility, and the Metairie location is doubling in size, both of which will allow TireHub to better serve customers.
The Memphis relocation and McAllen TLC opening are both happening in December. The Metairie relocation and the Tucson and Beltsville openings are slated for early next year, the company said.
TireHub launched in July 2018 and operates 71 logistics centers in the U.S. offering full passenger and light truck tire product lines from the Goodyear and Bridgestone companies, including Bridgestone, Goodyear, Dunlop, Firestone, Fuzion, Kelly, in addition to Toyo, as well as Goodyear and Kelly commercial tires. In three years of operations, TireHub opened five TLCs in new markets – Columbia, Suffolk, Lakeville, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach – and in existing markets, the company relocated ten TLCs in San Diego, Houston, Arlington, Baton Rouge, Austin, Knoxville, Mobile, Las Vegas, Sacramento and Kennesaw.