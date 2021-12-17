TireHub Enters Three New Markets

TireHub , the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company , announced it will enter three new markets – McAllen, Texas, Tucson, Arizona and Beltsville, Maryland – and expand the capabilities of its TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) in Memphis, Tennessee and Metairie, Louisiana.

Click Here to Read More

The newest Texas TLC will support customers in the Lower Rio Grande Valley and grow TireHub’s presence in the southern Texas market. Tucson will present an exciting opportunity to support customers with faster and additional services at a higher delivery cadence, the company said. The nation’s capital TLC will bolster TireHub’s presence in the northern Virginia and Washington D.C. areas, serving new and existing customers with premium Bridgestone and Goodyear products.

TireHub said its Memphis TLC is moving to a bigger facility, and the Metairie location is doubling in size, both of which will allow TireHub to better serve customers.