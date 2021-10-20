TireHub announced that CEO Peter Gibbons has decided to leave the company to pursue a new career opportunity. He will remain at the company through mid-November. Ted Becker, vice president of sales and marketing, will serve as interim CEO during this transition. Becker joined TireHub in August 2020 and has more than 25 years of experience in the tire and automotive industries, including leadership positions at both Michelin and Exide Technologies.

“We remain focused on being the trusted distributor with the right product in the right place. We will continue to look after dealers and retailers, grow business for our customers and TireHub and sustain our culture,” Becker said. “We are expanding in several markets in the coming months that will help fulfill our mission of providing high-quality product to our customers. They are and will always be our top priority. We are excited about what the future holds for our customers and our people.”