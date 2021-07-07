Connect with us
TireHub Celebrates Third Anniversary

TireHub’s progress includes 71 TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) and growing, the company says.
Tire Review Staff

TireHub, the national tire distributor co-founded by Bridgestone Americas Inc. and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, is celebrating its third anniversary.

The company says to take the company’s selling and transfer business to the next level, it filled a key leadership position, VP of Sales, with a tire industry expert, Ted Becker, in August 2020.

According to TireHub, its progress includes 71 TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) and growing. In three full years of operations, TireHub opened five TLCs in new markets – Columbia, Suffolk, Lakeville, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. And, in existing markets the company relocated nine TLCs in San Diego, Houston, Arlington, Baton Rouge, Austin, Knoxville, Mobile, Las Vegas and Sacramento. This year, TireHub plans to open or relocate an additional five TLCs, including moving one of its Atlanta facilities across town in August.

The company says it regularly assesses and invests in technology, automation, and process improvements. This included launching QuickPay, a new invoicing and payment platform that makes it convenient for customers to access and pay invoices online.

Additionally, the company invested in its ordering portal, TireHub Now, with several enhancements to meet the needs and requests of dealers. The company also invested in demand forecasting and inventory automated processes through its partnership with ToolsGroup. In its fourth year, TireHub will continue to grow its capabilities through new technologies and use them to adapt to the needs of customers, the company says.

In this article:, , ,
