TireHub Celebrates Third Anniversary

The company says to take the company’s selling and transfer business to the next level, it filled a key leadership position, VP of Sales, with a tire industry expert, Ted Becker, in August 2020.

According to TireHub, its progress includes 71 TireHub Logistics Centers (TLCs) and growing. In three full years of operations, TireHub opened five TLCs in new markets – Columbia, Suffolk, Lakeville, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. And, in existing markets the company relocated nine TLCs in San Diego, Houston, Arlington, Baton Rouge, Austin, Knoxville, Mobile, Las Vegas and Sacramento. This year, TireHub plans to open or relocate an additional five TLCs, including moving one of its Atlanta facilities across town in August.