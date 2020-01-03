Tireco’s Milestar Brand Adds New Warranty Program

Click Here to Read More

Both the 30-Day Ride Guarantee and Road Hazard Protection will begin in January 2020 and will include the MS932 Sport, MS932XP+ Weatherguard AW365, Patagonia H/T and Patagonia A/T R.

These programs are intended to provide piece-of-mind to the consumer during their tire buying decision, Tireco says. It also provides more support for dealers as the tire purchasing becomes more challenging with so many brands out in the marketplace.

“We believe in our tire technology and manufacturing quality so much so, that we are backing them with programs to support consumer confidence,” stated Andrew Hoit, Tireco’s vice president of sales and marketing. “It is our pledge to our dealers that the performance of Milestar Tires continues to exceed consumer expectations.”

The ride guarantee is designed to provide a 30-day, hassle-free, trial period to test the product. If a consumer is not 100% satisfied with their tire purchase, they can return them to the original place of purchase with an original sales receipt, Tireco says. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase a new set of tires of equal or lesser value from the original place of purchase.