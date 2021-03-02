Tirebuyer, Tirescanner Announce Merger

Online tire retailers Tirebuyer and Tirescanner have merged to create Tirebuyer.com with a new business model that will be led by president and CEO Michael Welch.

Welch will be leading Tirebuyer’s new strategy centered on delivering service to tire buyers and opening up opportunities to grow value for manufacturers and retail partners. The companies say the new business will address the market shift for digital and service-focused business models.

Welch is known in the industry from his founding of BlackCircles.com in the 1990s, and Tirescanner.com in 2008. Welch brings over 25 years of online tire experience.