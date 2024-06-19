 What tire wear can tell you about ride control

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

What tire wear can tell you about ride control

Let's go over some common tire wear conditions and what they could indicate regarding the vehicle's ride-control components' health.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:

Tire wear patterns can tell you a lot about the condition of a vehicle’s suspension and ride control components. By closely examining a customer’s tire wear, you can often pinpoint issues before they lead to more serious problems down the road. Let’s go over some common tire wear conditions and what they could indicate regarding the vehicle’s ride-control components’ health.

Related Articles

The ideal tire tread wear would show an evenly worn tread across the contact patch. However, real-world conditions like cornering, uneven roads and worn components make this tough to achieve. Examining where abnormal wear occurs on the tire can provide clues to underlying suspension issues.

While passenger car tire shoulders are engineered to withstand significant punishment, they’re often the first areas to exhibit premature wear if there are issues with how the tires meet the road surface.

Inner shoulder wear frequently stems from excessive negative camber with a toed-out wheel alignment condition. Camber and toe angles are designed to vary somewhat as the suspension cycles up and down and the vehicle body rolls during cornering maneuvers to enhance traction.

However, if the springs grow excessively weak over time and cannot maintain the intended ride height, that negative camber and toed-out geometry become amplified beyond its ideal range. This acceleration in camber and toe change leads to accelerated inner shoulder wear on the tires.

Conversely, outer edge wear is a sign that the sway bars, springs and dampeners can’t control the body’s movement. When a vehicle goes into a turn, the body can lean, and it can be worse on vehicles with a high center of gravity like crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks.

When the body of a car or truck leans, it can induce a positive camber on the outside wheel — positive camber and the transferred weight scrub the outer edge of the tire.

What if a tire shows signs of inner and outer edge wear? When shocks, struts, and springs are excessively worn, the increased body sway during cornering produces enough positive and negative camber to rapidly wear the tire shoulders on both sides. Faulty sway bars or links could also be the culprit – or it might just indicate a lack of tire rotations.

No matter what type of abnormal tire wear you discover, don’t simply replace the tires and consider the job done. Premature tire wear is often the symptom, not the root cause itself. Take the time to thoroughly inspect related suspension components and dig deeper to help solve your customer’s tire wear issues.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-Parking-brake-adjustments-1400
autel-inshop-1-1400
TR-– K&M-– Yokohama-– Cole-Funkhouser-1400
MainIQ-2
Garage Studio

Important tips for wheel bearing service

Complaints like exhaust leaks to tire balance issues to vague statements like “it just doesn’t sound right” may mean bad wheel bearings.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
TR-Continental-Important-tips-for-wheel-bearing-service

As technicians, noise complaints are among the toughest challenges you deal with. To accurately assess the issue, you likely ask customers detailed questions like – is the noise present when the car is stationary or moving? Does it change when cornering or under different loads? Is it a growl, squeak, groan or rattle? Wheel bearing noise is one of the toughest issues for customers to describe, often developing so gradually that they may not notice it until it's pointed out during an unrelated road test. Complaints ranging from exhaust leaks to tire balance issues to vague statements like "it just doesn't sound right" may be bad wheel bearings. In this video, let’s discuss some important steps to remember when servicing wheel bearings.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
Three facts about modern electric power steering

EPS has enabled key vehicle advancements like stop/start systems, hybrids and advanced driver assistance features or ADAS.

By Christian Hinton
SUV/CUV tires continue to grow and adapt

Ask the customer questions to learn their routine and the type of performance they look for in CUV or SUV tires.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-SUV-and-CUV-tires-continue-to-grow-and-adapt
Four important scan tool components

Considering a scan tool should involve a review of the internal and external components that impact the unit’s performance and durability.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-Four-important-scan-tool-components
Preparing your shop to service larger-sized rims

While large rims may enhance the appearance and performance of customers’ vehicles, it poses challenges for your shop.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Continental equips the Chevrolet Traverse with OE tires from its CrossContact series

Continental received worldwide original equipment (OE) approval for the CrossContact LX 20 in 20 and 22 inch sizes.

By Christian Hinton
Continental_PP_Crosscontact-lx20
Sonic Tools USA offers tools to beat back the technician shortage

Andrew Coccari, VP of Sales and Marketing at Sonic Tools USA, delves into the causes of the technician shortage and offers some novel solutions to address the need for help around the country.

By David Sickels
WT YT-Sonic-Tools-1400
Five tips for your next wheel bearing job

These practical tips are designed to save you time and frustration, ensuring a smooth, noise-free outcome for your customers.

By Tire Review Staff
tech iq
Sally Thomas taps into her tenacity to build on the success of her family’s tire business

Today, Sally Thomas and her brother, Bryan, operate eight retail stores, two commercial locations, three wholesale distribution warehouses, a Mighty Auto Parts franchise, and an e-commerce business.

By David Sickels
sally-thomas-1400-REV