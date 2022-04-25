Connect with us
Advertisement

Garage Studio

How Tire Traction Affects Braking

Christian Hinton

on

Watch Video Distraction Free
Advertisement

With so many standards relating to tire safety, it’s important to be able to discuss these aspects, such as a tire’s traction, with your customer. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss the science behind traction and why it is important to understand.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The United States Department of Transportation recently said that out of the almost six million vehicle crashes that occur each year, almost one million of those involved hazardous weather. This could be attributed to slick roads which would be related to the traction of the vehicle, signifying a tire or brake issue.

Whether you are a dealer or consumer, you likely know that tires transfer the engine’s energy to the pavement so that the car can move forward. Tires are able to do this due to their traction. Traction is the resistance between the tire and the ground in reaction to the torque being exerted by the wheel axle under engine power.

Advertisement

While there are standards to measure traction and braking, each vehicle manufacturer has its own criteria and limits to evaluate traction performance.

Like any other aspects of tire performance, tread pattern, contour, construction and tread compounds can influence overall tire traction. Some tire components may be more effective than others.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Garage Studio: Why Does Rubber Crack on Tires?

Garage Studio: How Often Is Lift Maintenance Needed?

Garage Studio: Tires & The Popularity of Crossovers

Garage Studio: The Growth of SUV-Specific Fitments

Advertisement

on

How Tire Traction Affects Braking

on

Give Your Customers this Road Trip Checklist

on

Defining Tire Alignment Angles and Suspension Change

on

Understanding Weight Transfer & Wheel Alignment
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

Service: Charging for TPMS Service

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Doublestar Tire Corp.

Doublestar Tire Corp.
Contact: Cedric W.Phone: 909-987-0022Fax: 909-987-0032
9621 Lucas Ranch Rd., Rancho Cucamonga CA 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Garage Studio

The Growth of SUV-Specific Fitments

Garage Studio

Why Does Rubber Crack on Tires?
TR-Continental-CUV-Tires TR-Continental-CUV-Tires

Garage Studio

Tires & The Popularity of Crossovers

Garage Studio

How Often Is Lift Maintenance Needed?
Connect
Tire Review Magazine