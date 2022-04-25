How Tire Traction Affects Braking

With so many standards relating to tire safety, it’s important to be able to discuss these aspects, such as a tire’s traction, with your customer. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we will discuss the science behind traction and why it is important to understand.

The United States Department of Transportation recently said that out of the almost six million vehicle crashes that occur each year, almost one million of those involved hazardous weather. This could be attributed to slick roads which would be related to the traction of the vehicle, signifying a tire or brake issue.

Whether you are a dealer or consumer, you likely know that tires transfer the engine’s energy to the pavement so that the car can move forward. Tires are able to do this due to their traction. Traction is the resistance between the tire and the ground in reaction to the torque being exerted by the wheel axle under engine power.