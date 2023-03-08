Tire//Smart Announces Full Integration with Autoflow

Tire//Smart business ERP management system (powered by JMK) and Autoflow (formerly autotext.me) bay management system are excited to announce full integration for the automotive aftermarket. The company said the partnership will increase shop productivity, provide superior customer service and more efficiently maintain bay control in one convenient place.

Vehicle service dealers can now digitally combine exclusive benefits of each system to tether their customers to their business. Shops will benefit from the DVI and related edits from Autoflow being seamlessly linked to the Tire//Smart work order form with no additional manual data entry, screenshots, or linking required, the companies say. Once the work order is created in Tire//Smart, it automatically populates the Autoflow bay management system, where technicians simply select the desired work order, create a complete Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) with images, and track service progress.

This cloud-based integration equips repair shop personnel to know the status of every vehicle in the shop and easily identify bottleneck situations and workflow delays, the companies say. Inspection data and repair recommendations are presented directly to customers, who are also kept informed throughout the repair process with two-way text communication, greatly reducing unnecessary inbound phone calls.

Customers can exclusively use their smartphone with the Service//Smart feature option of Tire//Smart to access online past Autoflow digital vehicle inspections, Hunter wheel alignment images, service history in pie and bar chart format, related coupons and remotely create a new appointment, an industry exclusive, the companies say.