2019 Tire Brand & Segment Studies

Tire Review has included a tire segment study as well as a tire brand study in our 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook. Both of these sections include data on both consumer and commercial tires.

Tire Segment Studies

In the Consumer Tires Segment and Commercial Tire Segment Studies, conducted by Marketplace Insights, looks at the tire marketplace based on the sales, inventory and prices of tires within the various tire segments. The research spotlights the best-selling brands within each tire segment (based on the percentage of dealers who carry the brand), average selling price and gross profit margin by brand type and the number of tires carried in inventory and sold on a monthly basis — with major brand, associate brand and private brand breakouts.

Tire Brand Studies

Each year, the Passenger and Commercial Tire Brand Studies, conducted by Marketplace Insights, provides a look into how dealers feel about the brands of consumer/commercial tires they stock based on different criteria.

For our 2019 research, Marketplace Insights, on behalf of Tire Review, collected and analyzed dealer responses from more than 350 completed telephone surveys of retail tire dealers and more than 250 completed telephone surveys of commercial tire dealers.

Dealers rated brands on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the highest. All dealers’ ratings were then averaged, and 40 ratings per brand were necessary for a brand to be included in the studies.

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.