NPD Says Tire Sales Maintain Traction Despite Higher Prices

While average selling prices within the total auto aftermarket increased 14% in 2021, compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), prices for consumer replacement tires grew 13%, according to the NPD Group (NPD). Despite elevated prices and altered driving behaviors, unit demand for tires neared pre-pandemic levels in 2021, says NPD.

Tire sales volume swings in the modern trade channel, which includes tire replacement retailers that are not dedicated solely to selling tires, have been dramatic over the past two years, says NPD. According to them, average prices for passenger-car and light-truck tires soared in 2021, with all major brands contributing to the price increases.

NPD says several factors played a role in these price hikes in 2021, including supply issues, raw material costs, and less retail promotion- which may have impacted the availability of certain tires at retail stores.