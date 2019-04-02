News/2019 Tire Review Tattoo Challenge
April 2, 2019

Tire Review Tattoo Challenge: See Which Ink Made it to Round 2

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Tire Review Tattoo Challenge: See Which Ink Made it to Round 2

If your March Madness bracket isn’t looking so hot at this point, we encourage you to shift your focus to the other bracket– the one for the Tire Review Tattoo Challenge.

After you voted for your favorite tats in round 1, we’ve now narrowed the field to four tattoos for Round 2 just in time for the real Final Four.

You can vote for the ink you want to make it to the next round here. Be sure to print your bracket and update it with this week’s winners!

Be sure to share on social which body art you voted for with the hashtag #TRTattooChallenge. May the best tattoo win!

