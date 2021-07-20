Connect with us

We want to hear from you! Tire Review is conducting a survey for our monthly data series, Rolling with the Numbers, on customer service and shop culture, and we’d like your feedback.

The results of this survey will be featured in the September installment of this series.

This month’s survey is about customer service and shop management and should only take about three minutes to complete.

After you finish, you can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card, which you can pick from a list of national retailers. Your answers will remain anonymous and will only be reported in the aggregate. If you have any questions, you can contact Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil at [email protected].

Complete the survey here: https://bit.ly/TRCustomerService

Advertisement

