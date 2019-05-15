Tire Dealers! We Want to Hear from You

Tire dealers across North America – we want to hear from you!

Tire Review is seeking information from dealers about what it means to be a tire dealer in 2019. Take our survey here to answer questions about your day-to-day at the shop.

It takes about 15 minutes to complete, and once you’ve completed it, you’ll be able to enter your name into a drawing for a $150 gift card, as well as one of 14 gift cards worth $25 each. The deadline is Tuesday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m.

The results of this dealer profile survey will be published in the August issue of Tire Review and will provide real-world examples and opinions by which you can measure your own business.

Click here to take the survey.

Please contact Babcox Media Research Manager Bruce Kratofil at [email protected] with questions. All survey responses are strictly anonymous and data from this research will be reported only in the aggregate.