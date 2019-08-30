Tire Review Dealer Study: Service Report

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, you can find out dealers’ average gross profit margin on vehicle service and other retail sales, where they buy their parts, the types of service jobs they perform, what dealers identified as their top technician training sources, how many technicians are ASE- and TIA-certfied and much more.

Highlights of the service report include:

$92 is the standard hourly rate for vehicle service in 2018

21% of dealers surveyed say their service volume was up between 6-10% in 2018 vs. 2017. Sixteen percent said it was up 11-15%.

