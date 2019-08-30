Featured/Sourcebook
August 30, 2019

Tire Review Dealer Study: Service Report

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

The U.S. Auto Industry at a Glance

Tire Review Dealer Study: Service Report

Bosch Expands Parts Selection to Cover Over 30 Million Vehicles

Consumer Study: Buying Behaviors

Tire Fitments & Brand Preferences Study: U.S. Regional View

Bridgestone Americas Announces Management, Structure Changes

Toyo Tires Second-Quarter 2019 Net Sales Down Compared to Same Period in 2018; Total Assets Up

Transense Technologies to Collaborate with Bridgestone

Nokian Heavy Tyres Acquires Finnish Heavy Equipment Wheel Company

Kenda Tires' Fielding Shredder Selected to Participate in New Netflix Show, 'Hyperdrive'

Tire-Service-600x300

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, you can find out dealers’ average gross profit margin on vehicle service and other retail sales, where they buy their parts, the types of service jobs they perform, what dealers identified as their top technician training sources, how many technicians are ASE- and TIA-certfied and much more.

Highlights of the service report include:

  • $92 is the standard hourly rate for vehicle service in 2018
  • 21% of dealers surveyed say their service volume was up between 6-10% in 2018 vs. 2017. Sixteen percent said it was up 11-15%.

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

Dealer-Study-Service-ReportDownload

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.

Show Full Article