Tire Review Dealer Study: Sales Report

In the 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, we take a look at shop sales volume, tire dealers’ top sources for tires, number of brands carried by tire segment, what tire dealers include in a standard tire sale and who their most challenging competitors are.

Compare this data to your own to see how your shop fits into the overall tire dealer landscape.

Highlights in the dealer sales report study include:

The majority of dealers say internet sales from websites like Tire Rack and Amazon are their most challenging competitor.

Dealer retail sales volume is up from 1-10% for 44% of dealers polled (21% said they were unchanged or down 1-5%).

The most common add-on dealers give customers with a tire sale is free lifetime air (82% of dealers polled do this).

Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of the study.

Included in this year’s dealer study is our commercial tire dealer study. Click the “Download” button below to view the full results of that study.

To read the full 2019 edition of the Tire Review Sourcebook, click here.