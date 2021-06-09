Contribute Content to Tire Review!

Are you a technician, shop owner or trainer? Do you want to share your knowledge with other professionals in the industry using the most powerful platform? Check out our Tire Review Content Portal !

By clicking the content portal link, you can submit your story, video or information you’d like to share with our audience and have the chance to be featured in our brand. The process is simple:

Write something based on your experience that could help other technicians and shop owners.

Submit your bio and a photo of yourself.

Follow additional guidelines on our contributor portal page.

Ideal topic include:

A case study of a difficult under-the-hood or undercar repair, TPMS service or tire installation or technical issue.

Emerging technologies that could provide new “profit center” service opportunities for tire dealerships

Sustainability trends

Electric vehicle service opportunities

Leadership and shop management advice

Shop operations tips to boost productivity, streamline processes and elevate teamwork

Profitability and boosting cashflow

Technology and training in the shop

Customer service best practices

The word count for a column, which would entail you stating your opinion and backing up your argument with facts, is 400-700 words. Longer “subject matter expert-type” submissions on technical, business or sales topics ranging from 800 to 1,200 words, would be considered a feature post and feature article for our brand. However, don’t worry too much about a word count; these are just guidelines. Instead, focus on the story you are going to tell.