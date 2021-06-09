Contribute Content to Tire Review!

Are you a technician, shop owner or trainer? Do you want to share your knowledge with other professionals in the industry using the most powerful platform? Check out our Tire Review Content Portal!
By clicking the content portal link, you can submit your story, video or information you’d like to share with our audience and have the chance to be featured in our brand. The process is simple:
- Write something based on your experience that could help other technicians and shop owners.
- Submit your bio and a photo of yourself.
- Follow additional guidelines on our contributor portal page.
Ideal topic include:
- A case study of a difficult under-the-hood or undercar repair, TPMS service or tire installation or technical issue.
- Emerging technologies that could provide new “profit center” service opportunities for tire dealerships
- Sustainability trends
- Electric vehicle service opportunities
- Leadership and shop management advice
- Shop operations tips to boost productivity, streamline processes and elevate teamwork
- Profitability and boosting cashflow
- Technology and training in the shop
- Customer service best practices
The word count for a column, which would entail you stating your opinion and backing up your argument with facts, is 400-700 words. Longer “subject matter expert-type” submissions on technical, business or sales topics ranging from 800 to 1,200 words, would be considered a feature post and feature article for our brand. However, don’t worry too much about a word count; these are just guidelines. Instead, focus on the story you are going to tell.
Be original, fresh and engaging! Other submission FAQs and guidelines can be found by clicking here.
Each published submission allows you to build your brand in the tire industry, as well as share your knowledge with your tire industry peers. Plus, submitting your content could potentially lead to you being a paid content creator for Babcox Media.
Make your submission here or email [email protected] for additional inquiries.