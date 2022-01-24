Connect with us
News

Top Shop Nominations Now Open!

Madeleine Winer

Now in its 16th year, Tire Review is once again searching for the “best of the best” independent tire dealers in North America with its industry-leading Top Shop Awards program, presented by Coats.

The Top Shop Awards program highlights independent tire dealers that best epitomize the key attributes and values of a highly successful business. Independent tire dealers in North America are eligible to enter, and dealers can nominate their own business, or others may nominate a tire dealer business here.

“The Top Shop Award recognizes extraordinary independent tire dealers across the country who exemplify quality, innovation, service excellence and professionalism in all they do,” said Madeleine Winer, Editor of Tire Review. “These tire dealers and their stellar teams are raising the bar of what quality customer service looks like in the tire business.”

Top Shop Winners and Finalists will be profiled in a special Top Shop edition of Tire Review and on TireReview.com. They will also receive prizes, equipment from Coats and an invitation to join the Top Shop Winner’s Circle at an exclusive Top Shop Summit in Nashville this summer.

Initial entry period closes April 1.

