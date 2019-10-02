Tire Rack Releases Test Results for Newest Tires in All-Season Category

Tire Rack has released the results of its testing of “the newest and best grand touring all-season tires,” as well as “new crossover/SUV touring all-season tires for the new family vehicle.”

In the first test, tires tested included Bridgestone‘s Turanza QuietTrack, Continental‘s PureContact LS, Michelin‘s Primacy Tour A/S and Vredestein‘s Quatrac Pro. In the second test, tires tested included Continental’s CrossContact LX25, Michelin’s CrossClimate SUV and Pirelli‘s Scorpion Verde All Season Plus II.

The results include commentary on what Tire Rack liked and what the company would improve in regard to each tire. Some of the categories tested with each tire include performance on a dry and wet track, stopping distance and lap time.

To view the full results of the Tire Rack studies, click here for the “the newest and best grand touring all-season tires” and click here for “new crossover/SUV touring all-season tires for the new family vehicle.”