News/Tire Pros
May 21, 2019

Tire Pros Launches Seven New Locations

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Tire Pros, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD) has launched seven new store locations to its family of over 600 locations.

New franchise locations include: Southern Tire Pros in Whiteville, North Carolina owned by Edwin Russ, Brad Russ, and Paige Russ-Brewer; King Tire Pros in Mebane, North Carolina owned by Caroline Massey and Courtney Covington; Claremore Tire Pros in Claremore, Oklahoma owned by Daniel and Tina Smith; Lake Conroe Tire Pros in Conroe, Texas owned by The Clegg Family Trust; The Shop Tire Pros in Pendleton, Oregon owned by Ron Dirkes; Alliance Tire Pros in Cheney, Washington owned by Jerad Posey; and Altus Tire Pros in Altus, Oklahoma owned by Jeremy Buxton.

