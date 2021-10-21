Tire Pros Debuts New Branding, Tagline for National Campaigns

With the launch of a new three-year strategy , Tire Pros has unveiled an updated logo and tagline meant to demonstrate how it wants customers to feel when they leave a dealer’s shop.

Click Here to Read More

The new tagline “Love the Drive” replaces “Hassle Free. Guaranteed.” The tagline will roll out in Tire Pros’s national marketing this year, said Greg Bell, president of the organization. Tire Pros revealed its updated logo and tagline at its 2021 Dealer Conference from Oct. 12-14 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Bell said the new tagline helps to create an emotional connection with consumers and adds to other customer convenience features debuted in Tire Pros’s “Shop of the Future ” products during the conference.

“We want to maximize their love of driving, not just recognize that Tire Pros is the best place for them to go get their car, automotive and service needs taken care of. In 2022, we’re going to spend a lot of time bringing those elements forward,” he said.

Bell said the creation of the tagline stemmed from working with third-party marketing and research firms over the last year to truly discover what customers’ wants are today and what they will be in the future.

“Once I heard it, I liked it so much I started using it with my employees right away,” said Ryan Goff, incoming 2022 president of the National Tire Pros Dealer Council and general manager of Roger’s Tire Pros with two locations in Idaho. “We want to create a better experience for our customer no matter if it’s a service they bought from us or a free tire rotation. When they leave, we should have created some awareness for them that they were in a better situation than they were before because they can go on their trip. It gives them the opportunity to love their drive and get to their destination safely.”