Connect with us

News

Manufacturers Ask Congress to Act in Response to COVID-19

on

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) urged Congressional leadership to enact policies that provide economic relief to tire manufacturers and their workers as well as the overall economy.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“U.S. tire manufacturers are a critical part of the American economy,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Our members play an essential role in ensuring safe and reliable transportation, particularly in emergencies. Ensuring the health and well-being of the nearly 100,000 dedicated individuals working to manufacture tires in the U.S. is of paramount concern to our member companies. USTMA’s members stand ready to work with Congress, the administration and state and local governments to address the many tough issues facing our country during these challenging times.”

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, USTMA pressed Congressional leaders to:

  • Enact legislation to provide immediate relief to employees dealing with disruptions caused by the disease and provide tax credits for employers who offer workers these benefits, including employers above the 500-employee threshold.
  • Temporarily suspend the collection of employer-paid payroll taxes and cancel these taxes for at least the months of March, April and May.
  • Ensure cross-border trade—particularly within North America—is not adversely affected by policies aimed at restricting movement to contain the spread of the disease.

For more coverage on how COVID-19 is impacting the tire industry, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Manufacturers Ask Congress to Act in Response to COVID-19

on

Studded Tire Removal Deadlines Extended

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Name 2020 Tech of the Year

on

Cosmo Tires Launches Cosmo Motorsports Division
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Service: What RFV Means to the Tire Industry, Part 1

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kafko International Ltd.

Kafko International Ltd.
Contact: Rick MorgandoPhone: 8477630333Phone: 8477630333Fax: 8477630334
3555 W Howard St, Skokie IL 60076
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect