Manufacturers Ask Congress to Act in Response to COVID-19

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) urged Congressional leadership to enact policies that provide economic relief to tire manufacturers and their workers as well as the overall economy.

“U.S. tire manufacturers are a critical part of the American economy,” said Anne Forristall Luke, USTMA president and CEO. “Our members play an essential role in ensuring safe and reliable transportation, particularly in emergencies. Ensuring the health and well-being of the nearly 100,000 dedicated individuals working to manufacture tires in the U.S. is of paramount concern to our member companies. USTMA’s members stand ready to work with Congress, the administration and state and local governments to address the many tough issues facing our country during these challenging times.”

In a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, USTMA pressed Congressional leaders to:

Enact legislation to provide immediate relief to employees dealing with disruptions caused by the disease and provide tax credits for employers who offer workers these benefits, including employers above the 500-employee threshold.

Temporarily suspend the collection of employer-paid payroll taxes and cancel these taxes for at least the months of March, April and May.

Ensure cross-border trade—particularly within North America—is not adversely affected by policies aimed at restricting movement to contain the spread of the disease.

