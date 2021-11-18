Drivers of electric vehicles can technically get by with typical tires you might find on any other passenger vehicle, but they’ll likely realize they’re better off with tires built specifically for EV applications. In this video, Tire Review’s David Sickels explains why, as well as some care tips for EV tires, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Click Here to Read More

Buying tires that can carry the weight of the car is always important, but it is absolutely crucial when choosing an electric car tire. Due to the weight of EVs, which can be as much as 10 and 20 percent greater than their internal combustion engine counterparts, drivers need stronger tires on these vehicles.

A tire’s rolling resistance also takes on even greater importance for electric cars. Lower rolling resistance means increased electric range and higher efficiency, while also contributing to the driver’s overall sustainability.

Noise might be the most apparent issue when driving an EV with non-EV specific tires. With the absence of engine noise, low tire noise contributes to a smooth and silent driving experience by reducing the amount of noise transferred to the passenger cabin.