Tips for Tire Maintenance on EVs

David Sickels

In this video, Tire Review’s David Sickels explains some tips for caring for tires on EVs, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Drivers of electric vehicles can technically get by with typical tires you might find on any other passenger vehicle, but they’ll likely realize they’re better off with tires built specifically for EV applications. In this video, Tire Review’s David Sickels explains why, as well as some care tips for EV tires, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Buying tires that can carry the weight of the car is always important, but it is absolutely crucial when choosing an electric car tire. Due to the weight of EVs, which can be as much as 10 and 20 percent greater than their internal combustion engine counterparts, drivers need stronger tires on these vehicles.

A tire’s rolling resistance also takes on even greater importance for electric cars. Lower rolling resistance means increased electric range and higher efficiency, while also contributing to the driver’s overall sustainability.

Noise might be the most apparent issue when driving an EV with non-EV specific tires. With the absence of engine noise, low tire noise contributes to a smooth and silent driving experience by reducing the amount of noise transferred to the passenger cabin.

To increase EV tire longevity, drivers should know tire maintenance is important, especially due to the increased torque these vehicles are known for. As with other tires, drivers should check the air pressure of their EV tires regularly and adjust when necessary. Correct wheel alignment will reduce tire wear and should be checked at least every six months or sooner if the driver recently has hit a curb, pothole or other obstacle. The driver’s friendly neighborhood tire dealer can check for excessive wear, especially on the inside edge of the tire, and can recommend an alignment or rotation, as needed.

If possible, EV drivers should replace their tires with original equipment models, which were not only designed for the needs of electric vehicles but specifically made to fit the precise model they are driving.

