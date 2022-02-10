Tire Kingdom Sponsors Family Day at The Honda Classic

Tire Kingdom Service Centers will sponsor Family Day at The Honda Classic on Saturday, Feb. 26. With children ages 15 and under able to access the grounds for free, Family Day and its scheduled events allow options to experience the PGA TOUR as a family.

Since 2009, Tire Kingdom Service Centers has been the exclusive Founders’ Club partner for the Honda Classic event, a four-day tournament that attracts nearly 200,000 spectators.

Tire Kingdom says one of the fan-favorite components of this PGA-sanctioned golf competition is the distribution of giant golf balls that bear their moniker. The oversized balls are handed to the first 1,500 children who attend the competition on Saturday for autographs from their favorite pros. The Kids Zone offers interactive games, contests, prizes and activities throughout the day.